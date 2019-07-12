Johnson & Johnson is about to test an experimental HIV vaccine on thousands of people

Along with the diversity of strains, HIV presents a number of obstacles to vaccination. Reservoirs of the virus can accumulate within certain cells, undetected by the immune system. No one has been able to fashion a vaccine that brings forth broadly neutralizing antibodies, the body’s most effective protection against viruses. Still, the J&J vaccine has provided protection in up to two-thirds of tested animals and has so far proved safe in humans, Barouch said.