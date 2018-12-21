3 more high-end L.A. hotels reach tentative agreements with workers union to avoid strike; 15 to go

Hotel management and union leaders reached tentative agreements to avoid strikes at three hotels in the Los Angeles area, two days after similar deals were reached at six other high-end hotels in the region.
The latest agreements apply to the Loews Hollywood Hotel, the Sheraton Universal Hotel and the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, which is slated to host the Golden Globe Awards next month.
Contract deals are still not settled at 15 other hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including the swanky Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.
The tentative agreements, announced Thursday night, involve about 1,000 workers from Unite Here Local 11, which represents housekeepers, front-desk clerks and hotel restaurant workers, among other staff.
“These contracts will add to the local economy and keep thousands of hospitality workers out of poverty,” said Kurt Petersen, co-president of Unite Here Local 11.
The union has been pushing for higher pay — at least $25 an hour — and more affordable healthcare plans, as well as “panic buttons” that housekeepers can use to call for help if they are assaulted in isolated areas of the hotels.
The deal signals slow but steady progress for a union whose 7,500 members in Los Angeles and Orange counties voted this month in favor of striking at 24 hotels in the region. The strike vote passed with 96% in favor.
So far, tentative contract agreements have been reached at nine hotels.
In addition to the deals with the three hotels announced Thursday night, the union agreed this week on deals with the J.W. Marriott and the Courtyard Marriott at the L.A. Live entertainment district; the SLS in Beverly Hills; the W Hollywood; the W Los Angeles, in Westwood; and the Sheraton Grand near downtown Los Angeles. Nearly 2,000 Unite Here members work at the six hotels.
Hotel workers are scheduled to vote Friday to ratify most of the tentative agreements.