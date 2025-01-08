Fire evacuees can find rooms at these L.A. hotels

The Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles is the city’s largest, with 1,358 rooms.

The Hotel Assn. of Los Angeles reported that its members “are currently taking in thousands of Angelenos who have been displaced by the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires,” often at discounted rates. Many of the hotels are also taking in pets, the association board said in a statement Wednesday.

The Hotel Assn. of Los Angeles reported that these lodgings had rooms as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Air Venice

Residence Inn Los Angeles LAX/Century Boulevard

The Live Hotel

The Pierside Santa Monica

The Garland

The Hoxton, downtown LA

Mama Shelter Los Angeles

Sheraton Universal

Hotel Per La, Autograph Collection

Thompson Hollywood

Hollywood Hotel

Volume Hollywood

The Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles

Hilton Woodland Hills

Pacific Palms Resort

Hotel Erwin Venice Beach

Hilton Garden Inn LAX

Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles/Hollywood

Omni Los Angeles Hotel

Wayfarer Downtown Los Angeles Hotel

Kimpton Everly Hollywood

Universal Hilton

Kawada Hotel

AC Beverly Hills

Burton House, Beverly Hills, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Courtyard Los Angeles LAX/Century Boulevard

H Hotel Los Angeles

Best Western Plus Carriage Inn

Courtyard by Marriott LA LIVE

Embassy Suites LAX North

Hilton Los Angeles Airport

Hyatt Regency LAX

Doubletree Los Angeles

JW Marriott Los Angeles

Holiday Inn Express

Sheraton Grand

Courtyard LA LIVE

Residence Inn LA Live

Four Points Los Angeles Airport

AC Hotel

Four Points LAX

Moxy

Jolly Roger Hotel

As thousands of Southern Californians flee fires to seek temporary lodging, a hotel room is suddenly a more valuable commodity — and industry representatives say many are available — at prices that are limited by state law.

Guests wary of gouging should remember that state law prohibits businesses from boosting prices on hotels, motels and other temporary rental housing by more than 10% for 30 days after a local or state agency has declared an emergency.

The same law also bans price boosts for gas, transportation, food, emergency supplies, medical supplies and building supplies. Legal penalties could include up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine.

By the hotel association’s count, there are 412 hotels in the city of Los Angeles, 1,305 in the county. Through the first 10 months of 2024, the city’s hotels posted average daily rates of about $205, with a 75% occupancy rate — but January, industry veterans say, is usually one of the year’s slowest months.

That monthlong limit on hotel rates is a substantial difference from business as usual at major hotels, which often adjust prices daily in response to demand, prices rising as vacancies dwindle. The emergency means hotels must stick with the rates they were charging before the emergency was declared.