General Motors to slash 14,700 jobs in North America

General Motors Co. will lay off 14,700 factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.
The reduction includes 8,100 white-collar workers; some will take buyouts, and others will be laid off. Most of the affected factories build cars that won't be sold in the United States after next year. They could close, or they could get different vehicles to build. They will be part of contract talks with the United Auto Workers union next year.
Plants without products include assembly plants in Detroit; Lordstown, Ohio; and Oshawa, a Canadian city northeast of Toronto. Also affected are transmission factories in Baltimore and in Warren, Mich.
More than 6,000 factory workers could lose jobs in the United States and Canada, although some could transfer to factories making truck and SUV plants.
GM — which is the largest U.S. automaker and includes the Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC brands — said the moves will save $6 billion in cash by the end of next year, including $4.5 billion in recurring annual cost reductions and a $1.5 billion reduction in capital spending.
Those cuts are in addition to $6.5 billion that the company previously announced will be made by the end of this year.
The Detroit automaker’s stock jumped after the announcement. It was up 7.6% at 38.65 a share around 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time.
GM doesn't foresee an economic downturn and is making the cuts “to get in front of it while the company is strong and while the economy is strong,” Chief Executive Mary Barra told reporters.
Barra said that GM is still hiring people with expertise in software and electric and autonomous vehicles, and that many of those who will lose their jobs are working on conventional cars with internal combustion engines.
Barra said the industry is changing rapidly and moving toward electric propulsion, autonomous vehicles and ride-hailing, and GM must adjust with it.
The factories up for possible closure are part of GM's effort “to right-size our capacity for the realities of the marketplace” as consumers shift away from cars to trucks and SUVs.
The company, she said, has invested in newer architectures for trucks and SUVs so it can cut capital spending while still raising investment in autonomous and electric vehicles.
The salaried reductions amount to 15% of GM's North American workforce of 54,000. At the factories, 3,600 workers could lose jobs in the United States and 3,000 in Canada. Some U.S. workers would transfer to truck and SUV plants where GM is increasing output, the company said.
GM has offered buyouts to 18,000 retirement-eligible workers with a dozen or more years of service. It would not say how many have accepted the buyouts, but it was short of the company's target because GM said there will be white-collar layoffs.
The company expects to take a pretax charge of $3 billion to $3.8 billion due to the actions, including up to $1.8 billion of asset write-downs and pension charges. The charges are to take place in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of next year.
GM’s sprawling, once-bustling Lordstown plant in northeastern Ohio already has lost two of its three shifts and 3,000 union jobs since the beginning of last year. The car produced there — the Chevrolet Cruze — is also built in Mexico.
But moving production of the Cruze south of the border brings the risk of provoking a backlash from President Trump. And GM also isn't sure whether he'll make good on threats to impose 25% tariffs on vehicles imported from Canada and Mexico.
What's more, the Cruze plant is in a Democratic and labor stronghold, where Trump won over a surprising number of voters two years ago by reaching out to what he called America's “forgotten men and women.”
At a rally near the plant last summer, Trump talked about passing by big factories whose jobs “have left Ohio,” then told people not to sell their homes because the jobs are “coming back. They're all coming back.”
8:15 a.m.: This article was updated throughout with GM’s announcement, comments by CEO Mary Barra and additional details.
This article was originally published at 7 a.m.