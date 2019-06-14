The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is a beastly pickup truck that's built to be battered

A lot of people who don’t need Wranglers, and don’t use them as their makers intended, absolutely love their Wranglers. It’s a lifestyle thing. For folks like that, the Gladiator might be impractical. Though the new vehicle is the same width and almost the same height as the non-pickup truck models, it’s almost 3 feet longer than the longest Wrangler, and has 19 inches more wheelbase length. That means the Gladiator is somewhat unwieldy for parking and maneuvering in tight spaces.