Kia’s new K900 is good — maybe too good for its nameplate

The interior, too, is first class. The high-definition touch-screen display – 7-inch standard, with 12.3-inch optional – is easy to read and easy to use. The sumptuous seats, which are both heated and ventilated, are comfortable, highly adjustable and even narrow automatically when Sport mode is selected. The HVAC system is silent and very effective. The use of top-grade glass keeps almost all wind and tire noise outside the cabin, which can thus be more pleasantly filled with music from the Lexicon surround-sound speaker system. Freeway driving is a dream.