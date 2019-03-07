Tesla is revamping its charging network to cut recharge times in half

Tesla says its network will deliver 250 kilowatts, up from 120 kilowatts, as more fast-charging infrastructure is built. It is looking to ward off a wave of competition from incumbent carmakers readying their own electric vehicles and putting charging infrastructure in place to support them. Ionity — a consortium of Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz maker Daimler, Ford Motor Co. and BMW — will have 400 station across Europe’s major highways with 350-kilowatt capacity by the middle of next year.