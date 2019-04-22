Tesla's Musk takes on Panasonic in a rare public battle with a key supplier

Even by Musk’s standards, it’s highly unusual for a company and its largest supplier to duel so openly. And the tiff once again raises questions about Tesla’s ability to sustain profitability amid concerns about demand. Tesla delivered just 63,000 cars globally in the first quarter, compared with almost 91,000 in the previous three months, and its stock is down almost 18% this year. Panasonic’s apparent reluctance to boost battery production only adds to the skepticism — and it may portend greater troubles.