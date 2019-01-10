IPOs were supposed to boom. The government shutdown puts them in limbo

Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc., both of which have filed confidentially with regulators for initial public offerings, believe the shutdown could slow the timelines of their listings, according to people familiar with the matter. Although the final outcome depends on how long it takes for the Securities and Exchange Commission to reopen and how substantial the feedback is when it does, neither company has gotten any comments from the agency, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details weren’t public.