Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has much to lose and little to gain in sit-down with Trump

With nine rate hikes in three years, the Fed is trying to balance the risks of moving too fast and squelching the U.S. expansion and moving too slowly, allowing the economy or financial markets to overheat. Trump has railed against rate hikes since July because inflation is tame. His ire hit a new level after the Fed hiked rates for a fourth time this year on Dec. 19, a move that further depressed an already sliding stock market.