J&J wins trial over retired teacher’s baby powder cancer claim

“Given the hundreds of positive historical tests from J&J showing asbestos in its talc containing baby powder, as well as J&J’s ongoing decision to use deceptive testing techniques that allow for false negative results — we have no doubt asbestos was, and currently still is in J&Js talc baby powder products,” Bratt said in a statement. “Asbestos in baby powder is a huge public health concern that is far bigger than just this case.”