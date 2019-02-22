Kraft Heinz writes down brands’ value, and stock plunges 28%

Kraft Heinz Co. plummeted the most on record Friday, one day after writing down the value of some of its best-known brands by $15.4 billion, an acknowledgment that changing consumer tastes have destroyed the value of some of the company’s most iconic products.
The packaged-food giant’s charge to reduce the goodwill value of the Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks and other assets came with disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and an accounting subpoena from securities regulators. The charges resulted in a net loss of $12.6 billion, or $10.34 a share.
Kraft Heinz shares fell as much as 28% to $34.70 on Friday morning.
Formed in a 2015 merger orchestrated by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and the private equity firm 3G Capital, Kraft Heinz’s portfolio plays mainly in the center of the grocery store. That area has been hit hard by secular shifts in eating and shopping habits; it’s at greatest risk of being disrupted by Amazon.com Inc.
The company, led by Chief Executive Bernardo Hees, has tried to spruce up a tired suite of brands — from organicCapri Sun to natural Oscar Mayer hot dogs. But the bigger question in the mind of investors has been management’s ability to pull off the large, transformative deals that shareholders crave.
Kraft Heinz tried to purchase Unilever in 2017 in a move that would have enabled management to do what it does best: slash overhead costs. But Unilever rebuffed the $143-billion deal, and Kraft Heinz shares have since lost about half their value as investors wait for the next big move.
“Persistently weak organic sales growth generated by Kraft Heinz’s stable of branded cheeses, meats and coffee products has begun to weigh on its industry-leading operating margins,” said Kenneth Shea, global food and beverage analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “Management’s plan to shore up sagging cash flow and reduce debt leverage through reduced dividend payout and asset sales is a sign of the urgency to restore growth.”
The company’s fourth-quarter earnings, reported Thursday after the close of markets, missed even the lowest analyst estimate. The company also flagged to investors in its quarterly results a subpoena it received last year from the Securities and Exchange Commission related to its procurement practices. Kraft Heinz said that as a result of an investigation with the help of an outside lawyer, it recorded a $25-million “increase to costs of products sold.”
Berkshire Hathaway’s investment declined from a valuation of about $15.7 billion to $12.9 billion as the stock plunged to $39.66 at 6:15 p.m. in New York. Thursday’s announcement marks the second time this year that a Berkshire holding has disclosed unfavorable news after the markets closed, hurting its stock. Apple Inc. trimmed its revenue outlook in January, which pummeled shareholders. That stock has since recovered.
Kraft Heinz will cut its quarterly dividend to 40 cents a share, from 62.5 cents, helping it pay down debt more quickly and adjust to its smaller size after selling some businesses. The company had been paying out dividends at the highest ratio to earnings of its U.S. packaged-food peers.
Europe-based food giants, including Nestle and Unilever, traded down in sympathy Friday, against modest gains in European stock indexes.
Kraft Heinz’s bonds were among the biggest decliners in the company debt market Friday morning. Its most actively traded debt, $1.1 billion of bonds due in 2029, dropped 1.7 cents on the dollar to 99.1 cents at 9:30 a.m EST. That’s the biggest decline since the bonds were sold last year.
The cost to protect against a Kraft Heinz default for five years surged 27.7 basis points to 107.9 basis points, the most since 2013.