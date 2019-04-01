California Inc.: DC hopes to challenge Marvel’s box-office dominance with a single word

Getting a Lyft: The No. 2 U.S. ride-hailing company, Lyft Inc., soared in its stock-market debut after raising $2.34 billion in an initial public offering that priced at the top of an elevated range. That sends an encouraging signal to the stampede of Silicon Valley companies lining up to go public this year. Shares opened at $87.24 — 21% above the IPO price of $72 — and closed the day up 8.7% at $78.29. That gives the company a market value of about $22.4 billion.