Port of L.A. automation vote is delayed after dockworkers protest

Facing a crowd of more than 1,200 protesting dockworkers, the Port of Los Angeles’ Harbor Commission delayed a decision Tuesday over whether to approve a permit that would open the way to automation in North America’s largest terminal.
The 30-day postponement on a construction permit for Maersk, the giant shipping firm, was requested by Mayor Eric Garcetti, who wrote the commission that he was “confronted by a complex set of negotiations which would benefit from more time.”
It was the second delay Garcetti had requested on the controversial permit to replace about 100 diesel tractors, which are operated by members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, with driverless electric vehicles, potentially eliminating hundreds of jobs.
Garcetti had requested a 28-day delay on March 21 but did not hold a meeting on the issue until Monday, when he led a six-hour closed-door session with union officials and representatives of Maersk, its APM Terminals subsidiary, and the Pacific Maritime Assn., which bargains with labor on behalf of terminal operators.
The fierce opposition from the union, which gave $250,000 to support Garcetti's 2013 bid for mayor, according to campaign filings, presents the mayor with a difficult task.
Councilman Joe Buscaino, who represents communities around the port, has indicated he will bring the issue before the City Council if the Harbor Commission approves the permit. At the same time, Maersk and port officials are adamant that stifling automation will accelerate the L.A. ports’ loss of market share to East Coast and Gulf Coast ports.
“Due to the hardworking women and men of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and companies like APM Terminals, the Port of Los Angeles has become the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere,” Garcetti wrote in the letter. “This achievement has not come without occasional challenges, but working together we have always found a way forward that has benefitted this port, our city, and our economy.”
ILWU officials said the postponement of the permit decision would give the union more time to ramp up opposition. They have already enlisted the support of neighborhood councils, more than a dozen state Assembly and Senate members, along with seven neighborhood councils and the Los Angeles Democratic Party.
“This is another day we get to live,” said Gary Herrera, ILWU vice president, before a cheering, whistling crowd in front of the cavernous San Pedro baggage handling facility where the commission met. “In the old days, there were 15 rounds of boxing. Today was round No. 5, and guess what? We’re still standing.”
Maersk issued a statement saying, “We appreciate Mayor Garcetti’s leadership on this important matter. After months of delay, we look forward to working expeditiously through the process he’s outlined to make the port competitive.”
