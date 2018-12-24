Advertisement

Stocks open lower after Treasury secretary's call to bank CEOs

By Associated Press
Dec 24, 2018 | 7:10 AM
The New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks opened lower on Wall Street on Monday as key U.S. indexes remained on course for their worst December since the 1930s. Bank stocks are among the worst off after news of the Treasury secretary's unusual call to chief executives of six major banks accentuated investors' concerns.

The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index is down 0.5% at 2,404 points. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.6% to 22,304 points. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3% to 6,309 points.

In holiday-thinned half-day trading in Europe, France's CAC 40 is down 1.5% and Britain's FTSE 100 is down 0.5%.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.77%.
