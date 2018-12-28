U.S. stocks add to rebound as wild week winds down; oil rises

U.S. stocks rose for a third day as markets opened Friday, continuing a rebound from the brink of a bear market as investors speculated the three-month rout had gone too far.
The S&P 500 opened higher, with traders on alert for wild swings after a roller-coaster session that saw the biggest upward reversal since 2010. The holiday-shortened week began with the worst pre-Christmas day on record before stocks notched the biggest one-day surge in almost a decade.
The end-of-year rebound in stocks hasn’t damped appetite for risk assets, with gold, Treasuries and the yen all advancing. Global stocks are set for the worst year since 2008 and oil is mired in its steepest quarterly slump since 2014. Plenty of event risks loom in the coming year, from Britain’s Brexit deal to U.S.-China trade talks to the continuing showdown between President Trump and Congress over the budget.
“We’re heading into a period of higher volatility,” said Manpreet Gill, head of fixed income, currency and commodities strategy at Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore. “You need to have some dry powder on the side to take advantage of that. That’s where we particularly think that cash plays a bit of a role.”
In Europe, gains in insurance companies and builders put the Stoxx 600 on course for the largest one-day rally since April. Japanese shares declined, while stocks in China saw modest advances. Japanese 10-year yields dipped below zero. West Texas intermediate crude bounced with commodities and emerging market equities.
Here’s a look at how some key assets have done this year:
The S&P 500 is down 6.9%
Japan’s Topix is down 18%
The Stoxx Europe 600 is down almost 14%
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index dropped about 17%
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose more than 3%
The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell almost 12%
And these are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.6% as of 9:31 a.m. in New York, to its highest point in more than a week. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 2%, reaching its highest mark in a week and the biggest surge in about nine months. The MSCI All-Country World Index increased 0.6% to its highest level in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 0.9%, its biggest climb in more than two weeks.
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2% to its lowest point in more than seven weeks. The euro climbed 0.2% to $1.1449, its strongest showing in more than five weeks. The Japanese yen jumped 0.6% to 110.34 per dollar. The British pound advanced 0.3 percent to $1.2678. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index gained 0.2%, its highest point in more than three weeks and the largest rise in more than a week.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 2.76%. Germany’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to 0.24%, the largest gain in a week. Britain’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 1.277%. The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s declined two basis points to 2.4963 percentage points, its narrowest in three months.
Commodities
The Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased 0.1%. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.8% to $44.97 a barrel. LME copper climbed 1.1% to $6,052.50 per metric ton, its highest point in more than a week on the biggest increase in more than two weeks. Gold increased 0.2% to $1,277.67 an ounce, its highest mark in more than six months.