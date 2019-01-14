Stocks slip after China says its exports fell

CHINA TRADE: China’s exports slipped in December, and exports to the United States fell 3.5% as rising tariffs and broader weakness affected the world’s second-largest economy. For the year, exports from China to the United States rose 11.3% and imports from the U.S. rose just 0.7%. Negotiators from the U.S. and China met this month for three days of trade talks, but it’s not clear how much progress was made or when the two sides will meet again.