Tech sector rises, but stocks’ four-week winning streak ends

The S&P 500 has climbed 6.3% in January, an echo of its big rally one year earlier. The index surged 7.5% in the first few weeks of January 2018 before a sharp plunge. That set the stage for the stock market’s tumultuous year — its worst one in a decade. Experts say 2019 could be similarly rocky as investors react to political uncertainty and slowing economic growth worldwide, exacerbated by trade tensions and rising interest rates.