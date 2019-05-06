Stocks slide as Trump’s China trade threat reverberates

Equities slumped globally on Monday and Treasuries rallied after President Trump’s threat to increase tariffs on Chinese imports called into question the chances of a resolution to the trade war.
Futures on the S&P 500 index tumbled, signaling a punishing start to the week on Wall Street after Trump tweeted a plan to hike tariffs on Friday. From JD.com and Skyworks to Apple and Caterpillar, tech companies with China exposure and machinery companies -- which are seen as proxies for the trade war -- were among the biggest decliners in early trading. The VIX gauge of stock volatility headed for its biggest increase this year.
Commodities were roiled. Cotton and corn futures slumped, while soybean contracts headed toward their largest drop in about nine months. West Texas Intermediate oil futures declined as much as 3.1% before erasing most of the drop as Saudi Arabia cut June pricing for all crude grades to the U.S., a move that appeared to be aimed at easing concern over supplies.
As some investors sought safer assets, the yield on benchmark Treasuries fell the most in almost two weeks. European government bonds and the euro held steady as economic activity in the euro area showed signs of stabilization. Equities in the region slid, tracking a sell-off across much of Asia. Shanghai’s benchmark index tumbled 5.6%, even after Chinese state-backed funds were said to have been active in an effort to limit the damage.
Seeking to ramp up pressure on China for more concessions, Trump threatened in two tweets to more than double tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods and impose a fresh round of duties on top of that. Talks to resolve the year-long trade standoff appeared to be on life-support Monday, with Beijing struggling to fully respond. China’s foreign ministry said that officials were still planning to travel to the U.S. for the next round of negotiations, but it was unable to confirm when amid signs that a delay is now being considered.
“It’s making the outcomes more binary, with everybody focused on the Friday deadline -- there doesn’t seem to be much leeway now to much go past that,” Joyce Chang, chair of global research at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s going to mean that investors will be very focused on the trade issues even beyond China,” with a review of U.S. auto-import tariffs still pending, she said.
Adding to a complex global picture, North Korea carried out a weapons test that potentially included its first ballistic missile launch since 2017, challenging Trump’s bottom line in nuclear talks.
Elsewhere, Turkey’s lira weakened past six per U.S. dollar, touching its lowest level in almost seven months as a possible repeat of the March Istanbul mayor’s election hung over the market and added more pressure to emerging-market currencies.
Here are some notable events coming up:
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to return to Washington for trade talks on Wednesday, though the schedule may now be in flux. The Reserve Bank of Australia meets to set interest rates Tuesday, while New Zealand central bank does the same the following day. China releases trade data Wednesday, and the U.S. does so on Thursday. South Africa holds national elections Wednesday. China reports on inflation Thursday. The U.S. releases the April CPI report Friday.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Futures on the S&P 500 Index sank 1.5% as of 8:33 a.m. New York time, headed for the largest tumble in more than six weeks. Europe’s Stoxx 50 Index dropped 1.8%, set for the biggest decline in more than six weeks. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 5.6% with the first retreat in a week. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1% on the biggest tumble in six weeks. The MSCI Emerging Market Index slid 1.6%.
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.3%, the biggest increase in more than a week. The euro fell less than 0.05%. The offshore yuan decreased 0.7% on the biggest dip in nine months. The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to the strongest in more than five weeks. The Australian dollar sank 0.4% to the weakest in more than four months. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index dipped 0.3%, the largest decrease in more than a week.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased about four basis points to 2.49%. Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.01%. France’s 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to 0.369%. Italy’s 10-year yield increased four basis points to 2.598%.
Commodities
Gold rose less than 0.05%. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $61.38 a barrel, the lowest in more than five weeks. Soybeans decreased 2.6% to $8.20 a bushel and the biggest tumble in about nine months.