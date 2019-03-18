Stocks extend their gains on Wall Street

Stocks managed to post modest gains on Wall Street on Monday after charging ahead in a solid rally last week.
Banks and retailers did better than the rest of the market. Wells Fargo climbed 2.1%. Amazon rose 1.7%.
Energy companies also rose broadly after the price of crude oil closed above $59 a barrel for the first time since November. Marathon Petroleum shares rose 2.7%.
Communications companies fell. Facebook slid 3.3%.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,832.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65 points, or 0.3%, to 25,914. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 25 points, or 0.3%, to 7,714.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.61%.