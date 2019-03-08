Martin Shkreli is under investigation after report he’s using a cellphone in prison

Shkreli, 35, went from rising star in the hedge fund world to Wall Street bad boy and felon. He was best known for raising the price of a lifesaving drug by 5,000% and smirking through interviews and congressional hearings, as well as beefing with rappers, reporters and almost anyone else in his path. Shkreli was repeatedly banned from Twitter. Once, in a Facebook post, he offered a $5,000 bounty to anyone who could get a strand of then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's hair, including the follicle. (A judge deemed that stunt “solicitation of an assault.”)