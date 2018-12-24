Mattel's stock falls after it loses licensing rights for some DC Comics toys

Toronto-based Spin Master Corp. will be the new licensee for DC in the boys’ action category, remote control and robotic vehicles, water toys, and games and puzzles, displacing El Segundo-based Mattel. The three-year global agreement with Warner Bros. begins in spring 2020. Mattel will keep some of its licensing rights, including for preschool and girls’ toys, Goldman analyst Michael Ng said in a note to clients.