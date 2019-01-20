Is it smarter to save for retirement or pay off debt first?

My plan currently is to contribute $500 a month to my IRA in order to max it out, and pay $700 a month to my student loans in order to get them out of the way quickly. Or is it better to skip the Roth and put that extra $500 toward my student loans? That way, I would be debt free when I move out of my parents’ house next year. The stock market has done nothing but fall since I opened my account, and I am reading that it could do the same this year as well. But I have also read that it's good to just keep consistently contributing to an IRA when your debt isn't high-interest to reap the rewards of compounded returns.