Retailers are eager to lodge antitrust complaints against Amazon and Google

The group also pointed to Amazon’s perceived dominance of e-commerce, where it has nearly half of U.S. online sales. Because it is both a retailer and a marketplace for third-party sellers, Amazon has drawn scrutiny over whether it uses its clout and huge amount of sales data to give itself a leg up over smaller vendors — an issue that the European Union is already investigating and that prompted calls by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a 2020 presidential hopeful, to break up the online retailer and other tech platforms.