The power of Google and Amazon looms over tech IPOs

Consider Lyft Inc. The ride-hailing company needs to get people to download its app, so it turns to the biggest advertising system in the world — Alphabet Inc.’s Google. In 2018 alone, Lyft spent more than $90 million on Google ads. Those ads sent people to app stores owned by Google and Apple Inc. When they open the Lyft app, the map they see inside is driven by Google technology, which Lyft also pays for. Much of Lyft’s systems run on Amazon’s cloud — to the tune of $300 million in fees through 2021. Moreover, Google owns more than 5% of Lyft through its investing arm Capital G. It even has a board seat.