Why so many investors missed Nike’s stock rally

The most lucrative financial trades are also the most uncomfortable positions to hold. Recall David Einhorn’s bet that Lehman Brothers was effectively bankrupt, even as most of the rest of the world disagreed and argued it was a rock-solid investment bank. A similar premise informed Jim Chanos’ decision to sell short the shares of energy giant Enron, which had been named America’s most innovative company by Fortune magazine for six consecutive years before its collapse. Perhaps you got your hands on an early iPod, circa 2001, and recognized that Apple’s $15 share price — $13 of which was cash on its balance sheet — was a low-risk, high-upside trade.