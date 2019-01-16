Roku pulls InfoWars show by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from streaming service

Roku Inc. reversed course on its decision to add Alex Jones’ InfoWars to its streaming service after public outrage.
The Los Gatos, Calif.-based company initially defended adding the show by the discredited conspiracy theorist on the grounds that it does not “censor based on viewpoint.”
Complaints about the channel’s addition first surfaced Monday on Twitter. By Tuesday, Roku decided to remove the channel after hearing from concerned parties.
InfoWars was previously banned by companies such as Facebook Inc., YouTube, Apple Inc., Spotify Technology SA and Twitter Inc. for his controversial conspiracy theories.
InfoWars lost a legal fight on Friday with families of victims killed during the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Jones has asserted that the shooting was a hoax.
A Connecticut judge granted the families’ discovery request that will allow them access to InfoWars financial documents.