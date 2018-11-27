Only romaine lettuce from parts of California should be avoided, FDA says in new warning

The updated information follows an unusually broad warning that federal health officials issued two days before Thanksgiving, telling consumers to throw away any romaine lettuce they already may have purchased. At the time of the outbreak, the majority of romaine on the market was being grown in the Central Coast region of California. Since then, harvesting of romaine has ended and shifted to the winter growing regions, which include the California desert region of the Imperial Valley, the desert region of Arizona in and around Yuma, and Florida, Gottlieb’s statement said.