The average stock-market investor might be getting ripped off. Brett Redfearn thinks he can stop it

Now at the SEC, the issues that Redfearn is tackling have been around for a while. In mid-2009, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York called on the SEC to outlaw a technique, called flash orders, that some argued unfairly allowed certain traders to see the buy and sell intentions of others before the rest of the market. It was only one of the techniques that high-frequency traders used, but the name stuck. A few years later, Michael Lewis wrote “Flash Boys,” and the controversy over high-frequency went high pitch. Lewis called the market rigged. Mary Jo White, who headed the SEC at the time, pledged to investigate but in the end did little to curtail high-speed traders.