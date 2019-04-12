L.A. developer of celebrity real estate arrested in alleged $1.3-billion Ponzi scam

The head of a Sherman Oaks firm accused of bilking thousands of investors in a $1.3-billion Ponzi scheme was arrested Thursday along with two associates on federal criminal charges.
Robert Shapiro, 61, the owner of the Woodbridge Group of Cos., and two other company executives were accused of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and other violations of federal law in an indictment unsealed in the Southern District of Florida.
Shapiro, of Sherman Oaks, Dane R. Roseman, 35, of Encino and Ivan Acevedo, 42, of Chatsworth were arrested in California and pleaded not guilty in federal court in Los Angeles. Roseman and Acevedo were released on bond, while Shapiro remained in custody. (Shapiro should not be confused with L.A. celebrity attorney Robert L. Shapiro.)
Ryan O’Quinn, Shapiro’s attorney, said his client “denies the allegations in the indictment and will vigorously defend himself in the appropriate forum.”
Attorneys for Roseman and Acevedo could not be immediately reached for comment.
Prosecutors said a Ponzi scheme was orchestrated from Woodbridge’s offices throughout the United States, including in Sherman Oaks, where it is headquartered, and in Boca Raton, Fla., where it was previously headquartered.
High-pressure sales tactics were used to secure money for what were promised to be “low risk” and “conservative” investments, but in reality the funds were funneled to real estate owned by Shapiro, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
The indictment alleged that the wrongdoing caused most of the Woodbridge companies to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which prosecutors said caused investors to suffer substantial losses on their $1 billion in principal. At least 2,600 victims invested their retirement savings, totaling about $400 million, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Shapiro siphoned off $35 million for his own benefit, according to prosecutors, spending $3.1 million for chartering private planes and travel, $6.7 million on a home, $2.6 million on home improvements, $1.8 million on personal income taxes, $1.4 million to his ex-wife, and more than $672,000 on luxury automobiles.
The Securities and Exchange Commission had filed an enforcement action in 2017 that it settled in January for a total of $1 billion in penalties and disgorgement of gains. The defendants — Woodbridge, 281 related companies and Shapiro — did not admit or deny the allegations.
Woodbridge, according to the SEC, told investors it would use their money to make so-called “hard money” loans — a type of expensive, short-term loan that’s secured by property and is often used by house flippers and other property developers. Instead, the SEC alleges, nearly all of the funds went directly into Shapiro’s and Woodbridge’s own projects.
The case has drawn attention because of some of the luxury properties owned by Woodbridge.
A document filed by Woodbridge in its 2017 bankruptcy case said the company, through limited liability companies, owned 138 properties ranging in value from $50,000 to $150 million. A Woodbridge representative said at the time that about 50 of those properties are in the Los Angeles area, and most of the rest in Colorado.
One property that was known to be among Woodbridge’s holdings is the historic Owlwood estate in Holmby Hills, a former home of actor Tony Curtis and singing duo Sonny and Cher.
Woodbridge acquired the property for $90 million and listed it in 2017 at twice that as a development opportunity. The home returned to the market in September 2018 at a reduced $115 million.
In December, another home acquired by Woodbridge — a modern mansion in the Mount Olympus area of Los Angeles — sold for $29.5 million.
Times staff writer Neil Leitereg and former staff writer James Rufus Koren contributed to this report.