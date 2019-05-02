SpaceX confirms Crew Dragon capsule was destroyed during testing ‘anomaly’

A SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule was destroyed in an accident during testing last month in Florida, a company executive confirmed Thursday morning.
Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX vice president of build and flight reliability, told reporters that initial data indicate the accident occurred during activation of the capsule’s SuperDraco escape system thrusters. He said the April 20 incident — which, as seen in a leaked video, involved an explosion and which SpaceX and NASA have described as an “anomaly” — occurred just before the SuperDraco thrusters fired.
Koenigsmann said that there was no reason to believe the problem was with the SuperDracos and that SpaceX continues to have “high confidence in that particular thruster.”
In March the capsule, with no crew aboard, flew to the International Space Station in a test of the Dragon and its capabilities. After docking autonomously with the station, the Crew Dragon returned to Earth. The capsule was set to be reused in an in-flight abort test next month, in which the spacecraft would be launched on a rocket and detached prematurely to ensure its escape system works.