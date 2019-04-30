Google’s slowing ad revenue helps drag down U.S. stocks

Healthcare stocks gave up early gains after being weighed down by Eli Lilly and UnitedHealth Group. Eli Lilly cut its revenue forecast for the year as the drug maker faces price declines and more competition for its drugs. On the other end of the sector, Merck rose after reporting that its profit quadrupled in the first quarter, easily beating Wall Street’s forecasts. Pfizer, another huge drug maker, rose after higher sales of prescription drugs helped it report a 9% jump in profits, also easily beating forecasts.