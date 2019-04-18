Stocks waver as traders sift through company earnings

U.S. stock indexes wavered between modest gains and losses Thursday as another slide in healthcare-sector companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.
Energy and technology stocks also fell. Smaller-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market for the second straight day.
Drugmaker Pfizer dropped 3%. Cabot Oil & Gas lost 2%. PayPal slid 2.4%.
Industrial-sector stocks led the gainers after several companies issued solid quarterly reports. Snap-on shares surged 6.5%. Honeywell International gained 2.8%.
Investors were weighing a mixed batch of company earnings reports. Analysts expect that moverall, first-quarter results for companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index will be the weakest in nearly three years.
Traders also had their eye on a couple of widely anticipated technology IPOs: Pinterest and Zoom Technologies. Both stocks soared as they began trading.
The market got some encouraging economic news from the Commerce Department, which said U.S. retail sales surged in March at the fastest pace since late 2017.
Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were planning more meetings aimed at ending the countries’ trade war.
U.S. stock markets were wrapping up a shortened week Thursday before closing for the Good Friday holiday.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of noon Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100 points, or 0.4%, to 26,550. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%, and the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks fell 0.2%.
Major European stock indexes were mostly higher.
NOT A GOOD LOOK: Skechers USA tumbled 11.5% after the footwear company’s first-quarter results fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts. The company also issued second-quarter guidance that came in below analysts’ estimates.
DISSAPOINTING RESULTS: KeyCorp fell 2.2% after the bank’s latest quarterly snapshot missed analysts’ targets as income from fees declined.
SMOKED: Cigarette makers fell after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he planned to introduce legislation to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21 from 18 nationally.
McConnell said his bill would cover all tobacco products, including vaping devices, and would continue to hold retailers responsible for verifying the age of anyone buying tobacco products. About a dozen states, including California, have already enacted laws raising the minimum legal age to 21.
Altria Group fell 2.5%. Philip Morris International fell 1.2%.
MIXED RESULTS: American Express rose 1.7% after the credit card issuer reported lower first-quarter earnings that still beat analysts’ estimates. The company’s revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
CHUGGING AHEAD: Union Pacific gained 4.3% after the railroad’s first-quarter profit climbed 6% even though the company hauled 2% fewer carloads and dealt with massive flooding. Union Pacific’s earnings topped analysts’ estimates, though its revenue declined, falling short of Wall Street forecasts.
SOMETHING TO BUILD ON: United Rentals surged 7.6% after the construction equipment rental company’s first-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates.
ECONOMIC DATA: The Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales surged in March at the fastest pace since late 2017, driven by increased spending on autos, gasoline, furniture and clothing.
The gains mark a sharp rebound from a lackluster period of sales dating to December. It’s a sign that the healthy job market has probably made consumers more eager to spend in ways that boost overall economic growth.
U.S.-CHINA TRADE: The Wall Street Journal reported U.S. and Chinese negotiators are planning two more rounds of meetings aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions.
The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the two sides are aiming for a signing ceremony in late May or early June.
The countries have raised tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s goods, rattling global financial markets. The United States and other trading partners say China’s plans for state-led creation of Chinese competitors in robotics and other technologies violate its market-opening commitments.