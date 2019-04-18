Pinterest and Zoom IPOs: The stocks soar as they start trading

Pinterest Inc.’s widely anticipated initial public offering drew a warm reception from investors Thursday, with shares of the online images platform jumping sharply from their offering price.
Shares of another technology IPO, Zoom Video Communications Inc., fared even better.
After Pinterest priced its offering at $19 a share, the San Francisco company — which runs a digital-scrapbooking and image-search site — saw its stock surge nearly 25% to $23.65 a share in opening trading.
Zoom, a San Jose firm that provides videoconferencing and chat services mostly for business users, priced its IPO at $36 a share. In opening trading the stock soared nearly 77% to $63.57 a share.
Zoom is a rare example of a profitable tech start-up launching a public listing. Pinterest does not turn a profit.
The new listings are the latest in a spree of technology IPOs rolling out this year.
Another anticipated offering is ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc., which is likely to list its shares in May. Its rival Lyft Inc. debuted this month, but its stock price has since faded, which has dulled some of the hype over money-losing unicorns. Lyft went public at $72 a share, but the stock was trading Thursday at $57.96.
Messaging-platform firm Slack Technologies Inc. and food-delivery app company Postmates Inc. are expected to go public as well.
Pinterest’s message to investors had been not to compare the company with social media or a search engine. But such a comparison could help Pinterest drum up demand amid the flood of new listings this year.
Pinterest operates in a crowded digital marketing space, where Google and Facebook Inc. get the lion’s share of advertising dollars, and a smattering of smaller platforms like Twitter Inc. and Snap Inc. get the rest.
Pinterest, which serves as a sort of digital bulletin board for pictures and ideas for furniture, fashion, weddings, recipes and more, has a direct line to millions of people who are online looking for specific things to buy. That gives it an edge in making money from its user base compared with some of its peers.
Chief Executive Ben Silbermann likes to project a more virtuous, less competitive vision of Pinterest, but investors will still be scrutinizing its advertising model when they decide whether to buy in.
Pinterest raised at least $1.4 billion; the proceeds could rise if underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares. At $19 a share, the company was valued at about $10 billion, less than the $12 billion valuation it had in its last private funding round in 2017.
Bloomberg was used in compiling this report.