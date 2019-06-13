Oil prices surge, pushing up energy stocks

U.S. stocks edged up Thursday morning on Wall Street with a leap in oil prices boosting energy stocks after a suspected attack on two oil tankers in the Middle East’s strategic Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. oil rose 3.2% and Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 2.8%. The gains come at a time when oil prices have been falling on signs demand is declining. Exxon shares rose 1.2%. Shares of oil services company Schlumberger gained 2.4%.
Technology and media shares also rose.
The higher opening puts the market on track for its first gain in three days during a week of choppy trading. Investors have been searching for direction as they cautiously await any new developments on the U.S.-China trade war. Any continued escalations could crimp global economic growth and put the brakes on what is poised to be the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.
Chip makers and other companies pushed the technology sector broadly higher. The sector is particularly sensitive to trade disputes, and a large portion of chip makers rely heavily on China for revenue. Apple rose 1.2%. Nvidia rose 1.8%.
The incident in the Strait of Hormuz comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran. One third of all oil traded by sea, which amounts to 20% of oil traded worldwide, passes through the strait.
Oil prices rose Thursday — a reversal of course, as they dragged down the energy sector Wednesday and have fallen more than 20% since late April. It’s unclear whether Thursday's gain can last. Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch & Associates said in a note to clients that the jump is factoring in a worst-case scenario and that oil is “apt to relinquish the bulk of gains as additional details emerge.”
In addition, one reason for oil's recent decline has been concern among traders that global demand is slipping. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast Thursday that demand would grow by 1.4 million barrels a day this year, down 700,000 barrels a day from its previous forecast. OPEC said it lowered the forecast due to sluggish oil demand data in from Western countries during the first quarter. While global demand appears to be slipping, supplies remain high.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 0.4% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72 points, or 0.3%, to 26,078. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%.
Consumer-oriented stocks and financial companies gained ground. Macy's rose 1.4%. Amazon rose 1.2%. Morgan Stanley rose nearly 1%.
Healthcare stocks swayed between small gains and losses. Traditionally safer-play sectors including consumer staples and utilities also lagged behind the overall market.
Tyson Foods rose 1.8% after saying it plans to sell chicken nuggets made from pea protein and a burger than is part pea protein and part beef. Beyond Meat, which makes plant-based burgers, fell 4.2%.
Solid earnings and forecasts helped lift several stocks. Home furnishings retailer RH and athletic apparel company Lululemon gained ground.
UPWARD-FACING STOCK: Lululemon rose 3.4% after posting first-quarter results that beat Wall Street's profit and revenue forecasts.
The maker of athletic apparel popular with yoga practitioners also raised its profit forecast for the year.
The company has been building up its online sales capabilities and reported a sharp increase its direct-to-consumer business during the most recent quarter.
FURNISHING PROFIT: Furniture and housewares retailer RH surged 20% after the company blew past Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts and raised its own profit forecast for the year.
A late March boost in revenue was particularly helpful for the retailer. The company also said that it raised some prices to offset the impact of tariffs and moving some production out of China. Still, it doesn't expect the tariffs to have a long-term impact on its financial goals.