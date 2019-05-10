Advertisement

Stocks are on track for their worst week of the year

By Associated Press
May 10, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Johannes Eisele / AFP/Getty Images)

Stocks are down again on Wall Street after the United States and China failed to reach a trade deal, triggering a round of higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

The slump Friday extended a losing streak for stocks that has now erased all of April’s gains and put the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index on track for its biggest weekly loss of the year.

Technology stocks, which have led the market this year, fell the most. Those companies do a lot of business with China and would suffer greatly in a long trade war.

Chip makers did especially poorly. Micron slid 3.6%.

The S&P 500 fell 32 points, or 1.1%, to 2,838 as of 11:45 a.m. EDT.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 262 points, or 1%, to 25,562. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 116 points, or 1.5%, to 7,793.

