SunTrust to stop financing private prisons and immigrant-detention centers

Detention centers have become a flashpoint amid reports of substandard conditions at facilities for migrants. For example, last week investigators from the Department of Homeland Security inspector general’s office issued a scathing report citing “dangerous overcrowding” at Border Patrol temporary lockups they visited in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley last month. It said that migrants were held by the Border Patrol for up to a month without enough food, hygiene or laundry facilities and that the situation required “immediate attention and action.”