Why are migrants getting sick or dying on the border?

In recent days, images of squalid conditions for migrants held by the Border Patrol have been made public by a congressman, federal government inspectors and advocacy groups. Meanwhile, the Border Patrol has reported the deaths of additional migrants in custody and has launched an investigation into a private Facebook group purportedly used by agents to post obscene and racist statements, some mocking migrant deaths.On Sunday, President Trump tweeted that news media accounts — many of which are based on the images and descriptions of federal inspectors and elected officials — are “phony and exaggerated.” With the number of controversies spiraling as overcrowding at the border increases, here’s a look at questions concerning the latest developments: