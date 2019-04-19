Americans are delaying healthcare until tax refunds arrive

The federal deadline for people to file income taxes was Monday, and some people’s refunds are still churning through the system. Out-of-pocket spending on healthcare jumps about 60% in the week after people get their refunds, according to an analysis of account data published last year by the JPMorgan Chase Institute, a research group that draws on the bank’s data. The bulk of that money is spent during face-to-face encounters at clinics, hospitals or other medical providers.