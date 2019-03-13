Democratic lawmakers rip into T-Mobile CEO over his stays at Trump hotel

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle raised concerns about what a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would mean for consumer prices, employees’ wages and innovation. The two companies have promised that cellphone plan prices will not increase after the merger, and T-Mobile has vowed not to raise prices for at least three years after the deal closes. It also has argued more generally that consumers would receive a better value for its service, which would benefit from enhanced capacity as a result of combining Sprint and T-Mobile’s networks.