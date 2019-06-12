CrowdStrike soars in its stock market debut as tech IPOs rush ahead

Uber Technologies Inc.’s $8.1-billion offering is the year’s biggest, followed by smaller ride-hailing rival Lyft Inc.’s $2.3-billion IPO as well as the $2.9-billion listing by Avantor Inc., a chemical maker for the life sciences industry. Other tech-related listings this year have included Pinterest Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. So far the results have been mixed for investors: While Lyft has crashed 19% from its offer price, Zoom Video remains the fourth-best-performing U.S. IPO of 2019, with its shares up 185%.