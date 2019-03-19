Will Google’s new on-demand service be the Netflix of video games?

Google has been privately testing Project Stream since last fall and just touted its announcement planned for Tuesday with a video trailer. The service will deliver games on demand, rather than as downloads, and is expected to support even the most fast-twitch and graphic-rich games, without the need for a PlayStation, Xbox or other high-end game console. It’s unclear whether it will work with existing Google devices such as Chromecast or Google Home, or whether it will require players to buy new hardware.