A star do-good investor falls from grace in college cheating scandal

His lawyer said the allegations against McGlashan differed from others in the case; prosecutors said some parents had improperly convinced psychologists that their children had disabilities, so they could get extra time on college entrance exams. In McGlashan’s case, his 18-year-old son had been diagnosed with learning disabilities in eighth grade and had legitimate school-sanctioned accommodations, according to the filing. His son is still in high school, never enrolled in college and has withdrawn all his applications.