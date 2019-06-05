Walmart CEO Doug McMillon calls on Congress to boost federal minimum wage

With 1.5 million employees in the U.S., Walmart’s stance on labor issues can often influence broader American workforce trends. It’s unusual for Walmart, which has weathered criticism for years over its treatment of workers, to wade into the broader national debate on wages, but it has precedent. Former CEO Lee Scott said in a 2005 speech that the minimum wage then was “out of date with the times,” and that “it is time for Congress to take a responsible look at the minimum wage.”