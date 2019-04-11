YouTube wants to change its video ratings to avoid scandals — but it's not sure how

Deciding what is a “quality” video, or which clips are “responsible,” is difficult even for humans. YouTube is trying to pull off this feat with a combination of software and employees, making the task even harder. It’s a risky change. The video service generates most of its revenue through advertising, and the business works best when as many people as possible are spending as much time as possible on YouTube. Hence executives’ obsession with engagement stats. Adding murkier metrics to the mix could crimp ad revenue growth.