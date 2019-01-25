YouTube is tweaking its algorithms to stop recommending conspiracy theories

YouTube’s recommendation feature suggests videos to users based on the videos they previously watched. The algorithm takes into account “watch time” — or the amount of time people spend watching a video — and the number of views as factors in the decision to suggest a piece of content. If a video is viewed many times to the end, the company’s software may recognize it as a high-quality video and automatically start promoting it to others. Since 2016, the company also has incorporated satisfaction, likes, dislikes and other metrics into its recommendation systems.