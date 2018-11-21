How to avoid getting scammed amid all those sweet Black Friday deals

Never click a link without giving it the once-over. That means hovering your cursor over the link and seeing the full web address. If it’s not clearly related to the dot-com you’re seeking, or if you see a long string of gibberish, back off.

Be wary of any request for personal information. Never, ever give out your Social Security number or bank account number.

Seek out secure websites. You can usually tell it’s secure if the address begins with “https” rather than “http.” Also look for a green padlock beside the web address. Clicking that will bring up the site’s security certificate. What you want are certificates from trusted sources, such as VeriSign or Symantec.