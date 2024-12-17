That text from the post office could be a scam. How to avoid ‘smishing’ fraud

U.S. Postal Service vans parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb., in 2020.

The week before Christmas is crucial if you are sending packages or getting last-minute deliveries through the U.S. Postal Service. But be careful, because scammers are trying to use text messages to take advantage of you.

As of Tuesday, the USPS has delivered more than 7.4 million pieces of mail and packages this holiday season, according to its online tracker.

Consumers anxiously waiting for a package could be fooled by an unsolicited text message posing as a delivery update or request for account information from the post office. This type of text message could contain a web link and/or a phone number requesting a response.

If you haven’t signed up for a USPS tracking request for a specific package, post office officials urge you not to click on the link or reply to the message.

When an unknown phone number sends a deceptive text message that tries to bait you into responding with your personal or financial information, that scam is called “smishing.”

“These scammers often attempt to disguise themselves as a government agency, bank, or other company to lend legitimacy to their claims,” according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Through this scamming method, fraudsters are looking for personal information, including account usernames and passwords, credit and debit card information, Social Security numbers and personal identification numbers.

“That’s when scammers get to work, manipulating your personal information, which they can sell and/or use in other scams,” according to the Federal Communications Commission.

If you receive a text message from an unfamiliar number, from an agency for which you didn’t sign up for text alerts or that generally looks suspicious, it’s likely a scam, according to FCC officials.

As you wait for packages to arrive during the holiday season, experts share guidance on how to avoid smishing scams and offer several tools to keep tabs on your packages.

How to avoid smishing scams

It starts with remembering that companies and agencies generally do not contact you to ask for your username and password information, said FBI officials.

If you do receive a smishing message, experts say:



Don’t respond. When you open the text message do not click on any link, reply to the text or call any number you don’t recognize. Even if the message includes an option to “text STOP” to end messages, don’t respond.

If you want to check with the company/agency the text is purportedly from, look for their customer service phone number or email from a receipt or the company’s/agency’s website.

Delete all suspicious texts.

Protect any sensitive personal information — bank accounts, health records, social media accounts, etc. — by using multifactor authentication to access those sites or accounts.

Also be aware that the Postal Service will never send you an unsolicited text message regarding a package or piece of mail.

A suspicous text from the ‘Postal Service’

There are several tools you can use to track a package through the mail.

When you send a package, you will get a receipt — either physical or via email — that will contain a tracking number that you can enter on the USPS website for delivery updates.

You can also sign up for text tracking by sending a text to the number 28777 and including your tracking number in the body of the message.

USPS replies will include the acronym “USPS,” the tracking number, when your package will be available for pickup, and the sentence, “Reply STOP to cancel.” They won’t ask for a response from you.

To track pieces of mail and packages sent to your home, you can sign up for Daily Digest emails that preview what will arrive that day and when other items are expected to be delivered.

How to report a smishing scam

Report a mail-related smishing scam to the USPS Inspection Service by emailing spam@uspis.gov. In the email, include your name and the following information:



Copy and paste the suspicious text message into the email.

A screenshot of the text message showing the phone number of the sender and the date sent.

Include any details such as whether you clicked on the link, if you responded to the message with any personal information and if any personal information or bank information was affected due to the scam.

Once your email is sent, the Inspection Service will contact you if more information is needed.

If you get a smishing text purporting to be from another government agency or retailer, you can report it to the FCC online — or for Spanish, by calling (888) 225-5322 — or to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

FCC officials also suggest that you report the scam to your local law enforcement agency.

