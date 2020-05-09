Hot Property newsletter: Money keeps swirling in realty circles

Far be it from any of us to tell the wealthy how they should part with their dollars. After all, they have plenty of their own ideas. This week we see “the world’s youngest billionaire” dropping millions on yet another house, an actress taking a $3-million loss on her home sale and some hopeful sellers dipping their toes into the housing waters despite the pandemic.

Newsletter Inside the homes of the rich and famous. Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Our Home of the Week is a modern perch in the Hollywood Hills’ Bird Streets with museum-like gallery walls, high ceilings and sun-drenched rooms. Pocket doors in the living and dining rooms open to a pool deck. The price for this high-life aerie is $5.995 million.

Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

Advertisement

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



How she spent the pandemic

Another year, another house. Reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has shelled out $36.5 million for a modern compound in Holmby Hills.

The 15,000-square-foot stunner first surfaced for sale last summer at $55 million. Spanning nearly an acre, the property includes a newly built single-story home, a guesthouse, a basketball court and chic outdoor space with a pool, a fire pit and a projection screen.

Clad in concrete, the fortress-like facade encloses designer interiors. Lounges, bars and game rooms fill out the living spaces, which open through walls of glass to roughly 5,000 square feet of covered patio space.

Advertisement

There are seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, two guest apartments, a kitchen with a marble island and a dining room with paneled walls.

Jenner, 22, is largely known for her family’s reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Last year, she sold the controlling stake in Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million. Forbes lists her net worth at $1 billion, making her the world’s youngest billionaire.

Built in 2019, Kylie Jenner’s modern mansion spans 15,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. (Realtor.com)

Her $3-million haircut

Actress Eva Longoria has sold her compound in the Hollywood Hills for $8.25 million.

Advertisement

She bought the property, which encompasses a 2.75-acre hilltop, five years ago for $11.4 million. Prior to Longoria’s stay, box-office star Tom Cruise had owned the estate for about a decade.

Tucked behind gates, the estate includes a three-bedroom villa, a four-bedroom guesthouse and two studios.

Stone paths wind through the grounds, leading to lookouts, fountains, gardens and a boulder-rimmed swimming pool.

Longoria, 45, is known for her roles on “The Young and the Restless” and “Desperate Housewives.” Last year, she appeared on the show “Grand Hotel,” for which she is also executive producer.

Advertisement

Like a bridge over troubled water? Eva Longoria has sold her Hollywood Hills compound at a loss. (Realtor.com)

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Become a subscriber. Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most.

Cher slept here

A condo in the Sierra Towers high-rise in West Hollywood that was at times home to movie mogul David Geffen, actor Vincent Gallo and singer-actress-sensation Cher is on the market for $6.495 million.

That’s $1.245 million more than Cher sold it for back in 2013. During her stay, the pop goddess decked out the home in a Balinese style that remains today.

Advertisement

Occupying the 26th and 27th floors, the unit is the only one in the building that spans two stories. The 2,300 square feet include a spiral staircase, two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Balcony space takes in sweeping city and ocean views.

Cher, a Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner, purchased the residence from Gallo in 2006 for $3 million.

The two-story unit features Balinese-style interiors and multiple balconies. (Realtor.com)

It’s wood, not vinyl

Warner Records Chief Executive Aaron Bay-Schuck has listed his ark-like home in Hollywood Hills for $5.9 million.

Advertisement

The modern home combines warm woods, concrete floors and glass walls. The 2,900-square-foot open floor plan features dramatic wood ceilings above an indoor-outdoor living and dining area. A floating staircase leads to the master suite, one of three bedrooms.

Outdoor spaces such as a pool, spa, rooftop terrace and meditation gardens complete the property.

Bay-Schuck, 38, was named Warner Records CEO in 2017. The L.A.-based record label’s current artists include Cher, Ed Sheeran, Earl Sweatshirt and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Hollywood Hills home of record exec Aaron Bay-Shuck has a distinctive exterior. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A floater in Playa del Rey

Former L.A. Clippers and Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston is ready to release his home in Playa del Rey. Priced at $1.957 million, the midcentury two-story house has been updated to a contemporary style with white walls and modern fixtures.

The roughly 3,400-square-foot home features a vaulted-ceiling living room with a fireplace, a dining area and a loft/family room. Three bedrooms and four bathrooms include a master suite with a dry sauna and a private deck.

A pool deck, a brick-rimmed swimming pool and patio space fill out the backyard.

Livingston, 34, had 14 seasons in the NBA. He played a key role in Golden State’s recent success, winning three NBA titles in five seasons with the team.

Advertisement

Shaun Livingston’s midcentury two-story house in Playa del Rey. (Realtor.com)

His favorite room

For actor Andrew Howard, cooking in his Hancock Park kitchen serves as a way to get into character. The “Watchmen” and “Perry Mason” reboot actor uses food as a sense-memory trigger to awaken emotions. A center island with a cooktop and butcher block counters anchors the updated space.

Andrew Howard likes to cook to get into character. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, carbon footprints were the topic of discussion. Then this fell into our laps: “In a move that critics may cite as his own inconvenient truth, former Vice President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper, have added a house in secluded Montecito to their real estate holdings.” The couple spent $8.875 million on an ocean-view, 6,500-square-foot villa on 1.5 acres with a swimming pool.

Advertisement

Twenty years ago, Walt Disney Chairman Michael Eisner added a home to his Malibu compound with the purchase of a one-acre property for $4.9 million. The three-bedroom main house, plus two guest houses, increased his holdings there to more than three acres with at least 140 feet of beachfront.

Thirty years ago, actress Kim Basinger bought a Hollywood Hills hideaway for nearly $1 million. She intended to use the 1,700-square-foot one-bedroom home as a retreat and place to work when she was in town.

What we’re reading

Here’s a peek at supermodel Gisele Bündchen and star quarterback Tom Brady’s home in Brentwood. Architectural Digest describes the 14,000-square-foot limestone-clad mansion as “a welcoming, eco-conscious house.” See what you think.

From the “every neighborhood should have one” department: A San Luis Obispo family posted signs along the sidewalk in front of their home that read, “You have now entered the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Silly Walks. Commence silly walking immediately.” The videos they captured are a hoot. Thank you, KSBY News and, of course, Monty Python.

