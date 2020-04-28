Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Retired NBA pro Shaun Livingston posts Playa del Rey pad

Shaun Livingston is a former guard for the Warriors and the Clippers.
The former Warriors and Clippers guard bought the Playa del Rey property in 2004, records show. The two-story house is now for sale at $1.957 million.
(Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)
April 28, 2020
Former L.A. Clippers and Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston has listed a home in Playa del Rey for sale at $1.957 million.

Built in 1952, the two-story house has been updated to a contemporary style with white walls and modern fixtures.

The roughly 3,400-square-foot home features a vaulted-ceiling living room with a fireplace, a dining area, and a loft/family room. The newer kitchen is equipped with an island and stone countertops. Three bedrooms and four bathrooms include a master suite with a dry sauna and a private deck.

A staircase descends from the second-story balcony to a pool deck and a brick-rimmed swimming pool. Patio space and a lemon tree fill out the backyard.

Livingston bought the property in 2004 for $1.217 million and has since transferred it into a limited liability company, records show. In recent years, he has offered the house for lease at a price ranging from $6,500 to $8,450 a month.

An Illinois Mr. Basketball award winner, Livingston was drafted out of high school by the Clippers in 2004 and battled his way back from a devastating 2007 injury to play 14 seasons in the NBA. He played a key role in Golden State’s recent success, winning three NBA titles in five seasons with the team.

Alisha Hall and Dominic Trott of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.

